Rapper Drake On Trump: ‘F*ck That Man’

Canadian rap superstar Drake appeared to use a recent stop on his Boy Meets World Tour to denounce President Donald Trump.

“For some reason in my room, they got the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up, I see this bullsh*t going on in the world,” the Grammy-winning rapper told a sold-out crowd in England. “People trying to tear us apart, trying to make us turn against each other.”

Drake continued: “So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around this room, you’ll see people from all races, all places, and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music.”

Never mentioning Trump by name, Drake said, “And I just want you to understand, if you ever thought for one second that any one man is gonna tear this world apart, you’re out of your mothaf*ckin’ mind. It’s on us to keep this sh*t together. F*ck that man!”

Video of Drake’s remarks began circulating on social media Monday.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper, who’s one of former President Barack Obama’s favorite rappers, is one of the biggest artists on the planet. But he’s largely steered clear of politics.

The 30-year-old rapper snagged a whopping eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year for his multi-platinum album Views.

