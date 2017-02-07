Skip to content

Celebs Freak Over DeVos Confirmation: ‘They Declared War on Our Children’

CelebsFreakDeVos
Getty/Getty/Getty

by Jerome Hudson7 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hollywood A-listers rushed to social media Tuesday to bash Betsy DeVos and Republican lawmakers after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm her nomination as education secretary.

Last November, President Donald Trump picked DeVos to head the Department of Education. The 59-year-old businesswoman has survived a concerted effort to stop her nomination, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a historic deciding vote cementing her confirmation.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Among the celebrities denouncing DeVos was Avengers director Joss Whedon, who called her successful confirmation a sign that Congressional Republicans have “declared war on our children.”

Below is a summary of some of the reaction to DeVos from Hollywood’s leftwing stars.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.