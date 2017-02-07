SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hollywood A-listers rushed to social media Tuesday to bash Betsy DeVos and Republican lawmakers after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm her nomination as education secretary.

Last November, President Donald Trump picked DeVos to head the Department of Education. The 59-year-old businesswoman has survived a concerted effort to stop her nomination, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a historic deciding vote cementing her confirmation.

Among the celebrities denouncing DeVos was Avengers director Joss Whedon, who called her successful confirmation a sign that Congressional Republicans have “declared war on our children.”

Below is a summary of some of the reaction to DeVos from Hollywood’s leftwing stars.

Rejecting DeVos was the GOP's easiest way to say "Mr Prez, let's take this slow, we got 4 yrs". Instead they declared war on our children. — Joss Whedon (@joss) February 7, 2017

Elementary math under Betsy Devos

Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?

A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017

And after that, Secretary Negan. https://t.co/ozht00SuCY — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 7, 2017

FOR GODS SAKE keep Betsy DeVos away from public schools https://t.co/mJmmMDtvWx via @HuffPostPol — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

The Senate Republicans have just sent a big FU to the school children of America. Even the worst countries don't shit on their own kids. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 7, 2017

Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017

By the way, DeVos is 100% courtesy of Mike Pence. You think Trump gives a shit about charter schools? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 7, 2017

For $200,000,000 you can have whatever job you want. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 7, 2017

By supporting the magnificently incompetent Devos tthe GOP has earned its place as the most cowardly party in US history. We won't forget! — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 7, 2017

The U.S. Senate Republicans who just put through the most unqualified Education Secretary in our history have just betrayed our kids. F#*k U https://t.co/wRPLbq3zjQ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 7, 2017

The swamp is being drained and filled with Chuck E. Cheese sea of plastic balls. — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 7, 2017

Betsy Devos got confirmed. Everyone who voted for her should be ashamed. Party before country. They're using children's education as pawns. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 7, 2017

it's heinous. the school system was already so broken — this is murdering it. @BetsyDeVos you cheated like @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/g3NNvhRukp — ilana glazer (@ilazer) February 7, 2017

The DeVos pledge: If your senator voted YES, you pledge to vote AGAINST them in the next election and to donate to their opponent. Please RT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 7, 2017

I wouldn't trust Betsy Devos with my dry cleaning. This is a very sad day. The @GOP are such money grubbing cowards. Shameful. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 7, 2017

