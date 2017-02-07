SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedian George Lopez lashed out a female audience member who was apparently offended by his racially-charged jokes.

“There are only two rules in the Latino family,” Lopez said Saturday night during a live show in Phoenix. “Don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

Video posted by TMZ shows a woman in the audience giving Lopez the middle finger and appearing to be offended by the comic’s pun.

Lopez apparently saw the woman protesting his set and proceeded to offer her some pointed advice: “Sit your f*ckin’ ass down! Sit your f*ckin’ ass down! I’m talking, b*tch. You paid to see a show. So sit your f*cking ass down!”

[Warning: Explicit Language]

But the former ABC star’s harsh demands appeared to enrage the woman even more. Determined to take back control of his show, he doubled down: “You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf*cking place,” he said as the crowd cheered him on.

“Sit your f*cking ass down or get the f*ck out of here,” Lopez warned.

Toward the end of the clip, Lopez apparently had the woman removed from the building.

“I tell you what, I’ll make the choice for you. Get the f*ck out of here,” he said as the woman was escorted from her table. “Four seats just opened up front.”

The 55-year-old comedian appeared to address the controversy on his Twitter account Tuesday morning.

“You have 2 choices , have a good day or get the f*ck out,” he tweeted.

