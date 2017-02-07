SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gun control proponent Amy Schumer wields a gun in her upcoming kidnapping comedy caper Snatched, according to a scene in the trailer for the film released Tuesday.

The Wrap introduced the film — which co-stars Goldie Hawn as Schumer’s mother — by writing: “Fox released a new trailer this morning for May movie Snatched, which features the two funnywomen going all action-star on a bunch of kidnappers. And this time, they’ve got a gun.”

“You messed with the wrong b*tches,” Schumer tells a man toward the end of the trailer as she trains a gun on him.

Schumer only holds a gun in one scene in the trailer, but that may be one scene more than her fans were expecting. After all, Schumer took up the gun control cause with particular passion following the shooting deaths of two moviegoers at a showing of her movie Trainwreck in Lafayette, Louisiana. The shooting occurred in a gun-free theater on July 23, 2015, and the alleged gunman passed a background check to acquire the firearm used in the attack.

Yet Schumer emerged from the episode by pushing for increased gun control measures –especially background checks. In August 2015, the actress partnered with her cousin, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), to push for more gun control and later used an appearance at the Glamour Awards to advocate for tighter gun laws. In January 2016, Schumer spoke out on the topic again at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Now she is using a gun in her upcoming film.

It is interesting to note that Schumer upped the size of her personal security force, even as she campaigned for gun control for everyday Americans. In September, she assured fellow actress Lena Dunham that she had increased the size of her security team, saying, “Security is up. I’m really trying to protect myself. I am not being an idiot.”

Snatched centers on a mother and daughter who are kidnapped while on a bonding trip to Ecuador and who must fight to survive the ordeal. Twentieth Century Fox releases the film nationwide on Mother’s Day.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.