Rosie O’Donnell Wants to Play Steve Bannon on ‘SNL’

Rosie O’Donnell says she’s more than willing to play White House chief strategist and former Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

O’Donnell, who has had a decade-long public feud with President Donald Trump, was asked by a Twitter user if she would “take one for the team” and spoof Bannon following Melissa McCarthy’s turn on SNL as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“I am here to serve,” O’Donnell responded. “Alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready.”

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

If granted the opportunity to play Bannon, O’Donnell would join McCarthy as Spicer and Alec Baldwin, who has spent the better of a year lampooning Trump on the long-running sketch comedy show. Politico, citing anonymous sources, reported this week that the depiction of a woman (McCarthy) playing Trump’s male press secretary had “rattled” the White House.

O’Donnell’s public criticism of Trump has intensified over much of the past year and at one point even spilled over to another member of his family.

Shortly after Trump’s election victory, the former View co-host shared a video on social media that questioned whether or not Trump’s youngest son, Barron, was autistic. After initially defending asking the question, O’Donnell eventually apologized to Melania Trump for attacking the 10-year-old. But before long, the 54-year comedienne had reset her sights on President Trump.

Three weeks before Trump’s inauguration, O’Donnell took to Twitter and proclaimed to her 900,000-plus Twitter followers that they had “less than 3 weeks to stop” Trump from taking office. A few days later, she went so far as to call for martial law to delay Trump’s inauguration.

Saturday Night Live had been extremely critical of Trump during the presidential campaign, and even more critical of his administration once he won. Baldwin’s latest turn on SNL as President Trump saw the actor being joined by another actor playing Bannon, who was dressed as the Grim Reaper.

President Trump has previously called the NBC show “one-sided” and “not funny.”

