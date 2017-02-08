SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Netflix released the first teaser trailer and announced a premiere date for its upcoming series, Dear White People, on Wednesday.

The series, based on the 2014 feature-length film of the same name, centers on a group of diverse students and their experiences with discrimination at the predominantly white, fictional Ivy League Winchester University. The series’ title takes its name from the title of the radio show hosted by Winchester sophomore Samantha White, played in the upcoming show by Logan Browning.

“Dear white people: Here’s a list of acceptable Halloween costumes,” White says on her radio show in the series’ trailer. “Pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 presidents.”

“Top of the list of unacceptable costumes: Me,” she adds, as images of white people in black face flash across the screen.

Justin Simien, who wrote and directed the film, produced the ten-episode, half-hour series for Netflix and reportedly directed the first episode. The film was a smash hit at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014, where it won the special jury award for breakthrough talent.

The series also stars Antionette Robertson, John Patrick Amedori, Wyatt Nash, Marque Richardson and Jeremy Tardy, while Brandon P Bell reprises his role as Troy Fairbanks from the film.

Dear White People premieres April 28 on Netflix.

