Rosie O’Donnell ratcheted up her social media-driven ploy to play White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live, updating her official Twitter profile picture Thursday night with a bizarre, Photoshopped image of her as Bannon.

“THANK U FOR MAKING THAT AMAZING ROSIE OBANNON PHOTOSHOP – I LOVE IT,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter, thanking the artist who created the mash-up photo. “all credit to johnny smith !!! thank u johnny.”

The Bannon-O’Donnell Photoshop is the former View co-host’s latest attempt at landing a guest role on SNL, following a Twitter-fueled campaign to cast her on the NBC show.

The 54-year-old comic’s fans flooded social media over the weekend, praising Melissa McCarthy’s recent turn on SNL as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and began to recruit O’Donnell for the role of Bannon.

“I am here to serve,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter on Tuesday when asked if she was willing to take a turn as Bannon on SNL. “Alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready.”

Neither SNL or the long-running show’s creator Lorne Michaels have commented on whether or not fans can expect to see O’Donnell as Bannon.

For now, viewers can expect to see Alec Baldwin as President Trump. Baldwin is set to host the program for the record 17th time on Saturday, February 11.

