SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An awkward exchange made for an uncomfortable live interview Friday when actress Lena Dunham asked Maria Shriver if she “saw penis” on her HBO show during a segment on NBC’s Today.

Dunham was on the NBC morning show to promote the final season of her HBO coming-of-age dramedy Girls.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Shriver, who was guest co-hosting, said she enjoyed watching the show.

“You saw a penis, right?” Dunham asked, apparently catching Shriver off guard.

“Well, I saw more than that,” a startled Shriver responded. “You caught me there for a second. I’m not sure if you’re allowed to say that on television, but you did.”

“I won’t be coming back!” Dunham said. “Going out with a bang!”

With laughter resounding through the set, Shriver begged Today co-host Matt Lauer to bail her out. “Matt, help! She just threw me off!”

Dunham began to apologize for the bizarre back-and-forth, to which Shriver responded, “That’s okay. That’s the difference between generations. I wasn’t brought up talking like that.”

The Golden Globe-winning actress and die-hard Hillary Clinton supporter recently revealed that the “soul-crushing pain” of Donald Trump’s election caused her to lose a significant amount of weight.

The sixth and final season of Girls premieres on HBO Sunday, February 12.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson