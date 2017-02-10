Shia LaBeouf Anti-Trump Art Exhibit Shut Down Due to Violence

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Donald Trump art installation at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City has closed permanently after the site became a magnet for partisan political violence.

TMZ reports that the Queens museum has turned off the livestream camera on LaBeouf’s “He Will Not Divide Us” exhibit after less than one month.

The exhibit — consisting of a blank white wall with the words “He Will Not Divide Us” and a continuously filming camera mounted beneath them — allowed museum visitors to pose for the livestream while repeating the phrase, and was to be open for the four years of Trump’s presidency.

The stunt led people to come out to pose in front of the camera at all hours, with many chanting, singing, dancing and protesting. LaBeouf had often joined in the festivities.

On January 25, the 30-year-old Transformers star was arrested at the site after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with another man. The arrest was captured on the exhibit livestream.

As of Friday morning, the livestream had gone dark and was replaced with the words, “The Museum Has Abandoned Us.”

The anti-Trump exhibit was just the latest piece of performance art from LaBeouf, who has conceived and executed some unusual public art pieces in recent years with frequent collaborators Nastja Sade Ronkko and Luke Turner.

Other recent art installations from the actor included intentionally getting himself stuck in an elevator for 24 hours, conducting a marathon screening of all of his movies, setting up a public call center for the public to “touch his soul,” and live streaming his heartbeat over the Internet.

