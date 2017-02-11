Mexican Immigrant Designer Debuts ‘F*ck Your Wall’ Underwear as New York Fashion Week Goes Anti-Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two days in and designers at New York Fashion Week are putting their political opposition to President Donald Trump on full display.

Mexican immigrant designer Raul Solis sent a model down the runway wearing underwear with the words “Fuck your wall” written on the back of them. Other pieces featured messages that read, “No ban, no wall” and “We are all human beings.” The politically charged set was part of Solis’ show for LRS Studio:

#FashionWeek – That's cheeky! Calvin Klein plays This is Not America and Mexican immigrant designer sends 'f***… https://t.co/zRN3q2gxWU pic.twitter.com/9LZXBHHVEB — The Knitting Chap (@theknittingchap) February 11, 2017

Solis also showcased a piece featuring a topless woman. The outfit’s fashion statement was meant to send a message of “sexual empowerment.”

“It’s important to have that message of sexual empowerment, especially now- to say, ‘Hey, actually, you can do whatever you want,'” Solis told W magazine. “I don’t get too political, but obviously [this season] it’s impossible to dismiss.”

Elsewhere, Raf Simons, Belgium-born creative director of Calvin Klein, opened and closed his showcase on Friday by playing David Bowie and Pat Metheny’s song “This Is Not America,” the Associated Press reports. The song selection left some social media users questioning if it was meant to send a message to the Trump administration:

"This is Not America" played three times at Raf Simon's Calvin Klein debut. #notmypresident perhaps? — Thessaly La Force (@Thessaly) February 10, 2017

On day one of New York Fashion Week, iconic designer and Vogue editor Anna Wintour was photographed wearing a Planned Parenthood pin during the Brock Collection runway show:

New York Fashion Week ends on February 16.

