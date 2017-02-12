SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rapper Busta Rhymes referred to President Donald Trump as “President Agent Orange” and accused him of “perpetuating evil” throughout the United States during his performance alongside Tribe Called Quest Sunday night at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

“I wanna thank president agent orange for perpetuating all the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States,” Busta Rhymes said before a rousing performance of “We the People.” “I wanna thank president agent orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban. Now we come together! We the people! We the people!”

Hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest bring the 🔥🔥🔥 and get political at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fFEfJSnFYT — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

The group’s politically-charged performance — which also included singer and rapper Anderson .Paak and rapper Consequence — also took aim President Trump’s executive order, which temporarily halted the admission into the United States of refugees from seven terror-prone countries.

The rappers were joined by a collection of people of all ethnic backgrounds at the end of the show. The group repeatedly shouted “Resist!” as the camera panned across the faces of the performers onstage.

A Tribe Called Quest was performing in memory of late member Phife Dawg, who died at the age of 45 last year due to complications from diabetes.

Watch the politically-charged performance above.

