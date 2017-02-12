SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop star Katy Perry wore a “Persist” armband during her performance at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night in what appeared to be a political statement against President Donald Trump.

Perry, a prominent Hillary Clinton celebrity consigliere during the presidential campaign, donned the political gear while performing her new song, “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Fellow singer Skip Marley joined the pop star for the performance.

At the end of the performance, Perry stood in front of a wall with a U.S. Constitution backdrop and the words “We the People” projected onto it.

The armband could be a reference to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s statement about Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing this week, when Warren attempted to read a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King that criticized Sessions: “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Katy Perry gets political for her #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/xqxI42EPU9 — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

“No hate,” Perry screamed as the audience exploded in applause.

"No hate!" — Katy Perry at the end of her #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/sdOWDkSZ4g — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 13, 2017

The new song is the first single from the singer’s forthcoming album and serves as an introduction to what could be the singer’s new era of politically-charged music.

Despite performing at the ceremony Sunday night, Perry has never won a Grammy Award.

Earlier this month, the singer promised to usher in an “era of Purposeful Pop.”

We gonna call this era Purposeful Pop. 👁 https://t.co/fCllqtlRTm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 10, 2017

