Photos: Joy Villa Unveils Donald Trump Dress at Grammys

Joy Villa wears a gown that says "Make America Great Again" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

by Breitbart News12 Feb 20170

Pop singer Joy Villa arrived Sunday at the 2017 Grammy Awards wearing a simple white outfit– until she removed it on the red carpet, revealing a dress in the style of Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” presidential campaign posters.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Joy Villa attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joy Villa arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Before she arrived at the Grammys, Villa shared a “sneak peek” of the decoy outfit, as well as a message that her “whole artistic platform is about LOVE!”

However, love was the last thing on the minds of many leftists reacting to the young star’s fashion statement:

Villa has a modest entertainment résumé and social media following where she promotes herself as an actress, singer-songwriter, and vegan bikini bodybuilder. In past years, the entertainment world has ranked her as one of the “Worst Dressed” at Grammys for skimpy and outlandish outfits.

In a recent vlog, Villa shares how she overcomes much of the criticism she has received. She encourages aspiring performing artists to “tell the haters to eff off, because they have no say over your life — and as a performing artist, people are going to criticize you ’til you’re black and blue.”


