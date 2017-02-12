Photos: Joy Villa Unveils Donald Trump Dress at Grammys

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop singer Joy Villa arrived Sunday at the 2017 Grammy Awards wearing a simple white outfit– until she removed it on the red carpet, revealing a dress in the style of Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” presidential campaign posters.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Before she arrived at the Grammys, Villa shared a “sneak peek” of the decoy outfit, as well as a message that her “whole artistic platform is about LOVE!”

However, love was the last thing on the minds of many leftists reacting to the young star’s fashion statement:

.@Joy_Villa is just doing this for attention. let’s give her some. screw you @Joy_Villa pic.twitter.com/SJ5zHbVpyg — Jay Franzone (@JayFranzone) February 12, 2017

Here's the coon with the Trump dress. I'm truly outdone. @Joy_Villa — . (@eIectricgold) February 12, 2017

I think I speak for everyone when i say "who the fuck is Joy Villa and why is she so thirsty?" — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) February 12, 2017

Uh oh, someone's been at Joy Villa's Wiki… pic.twitter.com/aca4WW59vA — Alex Hannaford (@AlHannaford) February 12, 2017

Everyone please be aware that Joy Villa is the worst. pic.twitter.com/dKug98XcPw — Sammy Nickalls (@sammynickalls) February 12, 2017

who the fuck is Joy Villa and why is she wearing that godawful Trump dress at the #Grammys?? — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) February 12, 2017

Villa has a modest entertainment résumé and social media following where she promotes herself as an actress, singer-songwriter, and vegan bikini bodybuilder. In past years, the entertainment world has ranked her as one of the “Worst Dressed” at Grammys for skimpy and outlandish outfits.

In a recent vlog, Villa shares how she overcomes much of the criticism she has received. She encourages aspiring performing artists to “tell the haters to eff off, because they have no say over your life — and as a performing artist, people are going to criticize you ’til you’re black and blue.”