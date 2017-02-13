Chris Pratt Reveals Favorite Bible Verse in Instagram Post

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Chris Pratt took to social media Sunday to show off a gift that his brother had hand-made for him, and in the process revealed a Biblical verse that he says has given him strength when he needs it.

In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old Jurassic World star wrote that his brother, Cully Pratt, had made him a custom wooden “pocket dump tray,” which he described as a “place to throw our wallets, keys cell-phones, lighters, pistols or whatever else we keep in your pocket so you know exactly where it is the next day.”

Pratt wrote that he initially told his brother he wanted a “bad ass” patriotic display carved into the wood of the tray, but then ultimately opted for something else.

“Something less straight up bad ass hero and more homesick in need of comfort,” the actor explained. “So I thought about this great bible verse Philippians 4:13 which I’ve relied on for strength from time to time.”

The verse reads: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Pratt went on to thank his brother for the gift, which he called “the favorite thing I have.”

“He’s a unique individual and my best friend. An army veteran and a sheriffs deputy who has seen a lot of sh*t in his life but gets up everyday to go to work and help people having bad days cause he’s a real hero,” he wrote. “A hero who loves to make something out of nothing with his bare hands.”

Pratt, who will next appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in May, has previously discussed the role his faith plays in his life and his career. In a 2014 feature for Esquire, the actor said he became religious as a teenager living in Hawaii before he eventually moved to California and became a movie star.

“In Maui, about four weeks before I was discovered to go to California, I was hanging with my buddy. I wasn’t quite old enough to drink, so we got somebody to go in and buy us some alcohol. This guy came by and was like, ‘What are you doing tonight?'” Pratt told the magazine.

“He was like, ‘I stopped because Jesus told me to stop and talk to you. He said to tell you you’re destined for great things,'” he added. “My friends came out, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go with this guy.’ I gave my soul to Jesus within, like, two days.”

Pratt is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum