Emily Ratajkowski: New York Times Reporter Called Melania Trump ‘A Hooker’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

UPDATE: Jacob Bernstein of the New York Times apologized on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, stating that he is the individual who made this remark to Ratajkowski.

This is a four part tweet. 1. I want to take ownership of a mistake I made. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

2. Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

3. My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

4. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

The original story begins below:

Emily Ratajkowski tore into a New York Times reporter who had reportedly called First Lady Melania Trump “a hooker.”

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election, went off on the unnamed reporter in series of posts on Twitter for “slut-shaming” the First Lady.

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker.’ Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should,” Ratajkowski wrote.

Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

“Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit,” she continued.

Ratajkowski declined to release the journalist’s identity but later said he was a man.

She was spotted in New York instead of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Melania filed a defamation lawsuit against the Daily Mail and Maryland blogger Webster Griffin Tarpley over stories that claimed she worked as an escort before becoming First Lady.

She recently settled her lawsuit with Tarpley and received a “substantial sum” of money, Breitbart News reported.

Melania refiled her suit against the Daily Mail in New York after a judge dismissed the suit on jurisdictional grounds in Maryland.