New York Toymaker to Sell 1st Transgender Doll Based on Transgender Teen

A New York toy maker is set to debut what it says is the first transgender doll available on the market.

Tonner Doll Company says it will debut a doll based on 16-year-old transgender teen Jazz Jennings from the TLC reality series I Am Jazz at the New York Toy Fair, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The company has made dolls based on a variety of characters from books and television shows, including Spiderman, Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and Wonder Woman.

The toy will have a genderless plastic mold typical of most dolls, is being tested for children eight years and older, and is expected to sell for $89.99, ABC News reported.

“Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view – she’s incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative,” said company founder Robert Tonner, who called the doll “groundbreaking.”

Jennings appeared on a Barbara Walters 20/20 special at age 6. The teen, whose biological sex is male, has identified as a female from a very young age.

Jennings is the youngest honoree in The Advocate Magazine’s “Top Forty Under 40” annual list and was named as one of Time magazine’s Most Influential Teens for 2014 and 2015.

In 2014, Jennings co-wrote a children’s picture book called I Am Jazz and also wrote a memoir called, “Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen.”