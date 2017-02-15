Skip to content

Model Karlie Kloss Apologizes for Geisha Photoshoot in Vogue ‘Diversity Issue’

by Jerome Hudson15 Feb 20170

Karlie Kloss apologized Wednesday after her appearance in a Vogue photoshoot was condemned on social media as critics called the fashion model’s spread an example of “yellowface” and cultural appropriation.

“These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive,” Kloss said in a statement she posted to social media. “My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission.”

Floss was featured in the magazine’s March “diversity” issue. She was dressed as a Japanese geisha, wearing black wig posed with Asian artwork in the backdrop. Kloss also posed alongside a sumo wrestler.

Some social media users ripped Vogue for casting a white model for a Japanese photoshoot, while others said they didn’t find it offensive.

The Vogue drama is just the latest cultural appropriation offense for Kloss.

The 24-year-old apologized after she wore Native American-inspired headdress at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

