Model Karlie Kloss Apologizes for Geisha Photoshoot in Vogue ‘Diversity Issue’

Karlie Kloss apologized Wednesday after her appearance in a Vogue photoshoot was condemned on social media as critics called the fashion model’s spread an example of “yellowface” and cultural appropriation.

“These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive,” Kloss said in a statement she posted to social media. “My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission.”

Floss was featured in the magazine’s March “diversity” issue. She was dressed as a Japanese geisha, wearing black wig posed with Asian artwork in the backdrop. Kloss also posed alongside a sumo wrestler.

Some social media users ripped Vogue for casting a white model for a Japanese photoshoot, while others said they didn’t find it offensive.

Karlie Kloss is under fire for culture appropriation after the release of her March 2017 Vogue US photoshoot. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Nm9N523Y2G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 15, 2017

There is a whole country called Japan with Japanese women and they picked a white girl. Wow. https://t.co/9xedXXLQBJ — busan babe™ (@melaninbarbie) February 14, 2017

Looks like that Condé Nast diversity panel really did some good 🙃 (ed note: karlie kloss as a geisha in vogue diversity issue) pic.twitter.com/aH8KGrlEH7 — lindsay peoples (@lrpeoples) February 14, 2017

SHE DID YELLOW FACE IN THE DIVERSITY ISSUE 🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/E5J1isp4GF — Ainee Athar (@AineeWrites) February 14, 2017

In 2017, Karlie Kloss is featured in US Vogue in yellow face. Absolute madness but I can't say I'm shocked. — Christiana A Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) February 14, 2017

Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and Tilda Swinton turn to Karlie Kloss. "Your turn, girl." Karlie on phone: "Hello, Vogue? Make me Asian." pic.twitter.com/zgUWIB022Q — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 14, 2017

@karliekloss I am Japanese and actually love these images. I didn't feel any uncomfortableness with them. Please don't be sorry. — めで鯛 (@skrokr) February 15, 2017

@skrokr @karliekloss I guarantee you 99.99% of the people pretending to be offended here are American. — Andri (@TechSwiftie) February 15, 2017

The Vogue drama is just the latest cultural appropriation offense for Kloss.

The 24-year-old apologized after she wore Native American-inspired headdress at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

I am deeply sorry if what I wore during the VS Show offended anyone. I support VS's decision to remove the outfit from the broadcast. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) November 11, 2012

