Report: Kid Rock Floated as Possible Senate Candidate

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kid Rock’s name has reportedly been floated as a potential Republican candidate for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s Senate seat.

According to Roll Call, the Grammy-winning rocker’s name was mentioned during a Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend. A spokesman for Rock has not commented on the report.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Michigan-born musician – real name Robert James Ritchie — has been shy about his politics, but has generally supported Republican candidates in recent years.

Rock told Rolling Stone in 2013 that he’d describe his political beliefs as “more libertarian.” He campaigned for GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney in 2012.

After praising Detroit native Ben Carson’s presidential run, Rock endorsed Donald Trump’s White House bid in 2016.

“I’m digging Trump,”the 46-year-old told Rolling Stone last February. “My feeling: Let the motherf*cking business guy run it like a f*cking business.”

A month after Trump’s election, Rock released a line of pro-Trump merchandise, including a replica of the presidential campaign hat that reads “MAKE AMERICA BADASS AGAIN,” and a t-shirt bearing the slogan “GOD GUNS & TRUMP.”

Stabenow has held the U.S. Senate seat since 2000 and won reelection in 2012 with 58 percent of the vote. Trump won Michigan in 2016.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson