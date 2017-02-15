SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Electronic dance music DJ Moby announced to his Instagram followers that he is in possession of intelligence that proves that “the Trump administration is in collusion with the Russian government.”

Without providing any of said proof, Moby wrote in an Instagram post that after “spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc,” he could “safely” post what he claimed were five intelligence points he believed to be accurate.

The 51-year-old dance music star went on to claim that a discredited dossier of unsubstantiated allegations about Trump’s connection to the Russian government is “100% real,” and that Trump is being “blackmailed by the Russian government for much more nefarious things.”

“The Trump administration is in collusion with the Russian government, and has been since day one,” he wrote.

The musician went on to claim that “intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s, are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment [sic].”

Moby’s post came just hours before the resignation of Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser. Leaks calls between Flynn and the Russian ambassador led to his resignation.

“I’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand,” Moby said. “These are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power.”

