Lena Dunham Annoyed That People Read Breitbart

Actress Lena Dunham says it’s “painful” when people read stories “published on Breitbart” and pin the blame for Hillary Clinton’s election loss on her.

“It’s amazing. I’m like, “Why don’t we check in with Russia, you guys?” I think it tends to come more from the right wing, although I’m not sure,” Dunham told Rolling Stone in an interview to promote HBO’s Girls, which began its final season Sunday. “Now it’s so hard to know what’s coming from where, because stories get published on Breitbart and two days later they’re in Newsweek and you’re like, “What the fuck is happening right now?”

Dunham was a spokeswoman for the Clinton campaign and hit the stump for the Democratic candidate on multiple occasions, including in both Iowa and New Hampshire. The Girls star spoke in primetime at the Democratic National Committee and headlined rallies for Clinton in the final weeks of the election.

The 30-year-old says she was condemned by Bernie Sanders supporters and conservatives.

“I backed Hillary Clinton when a lot of people in my age group were on the Bernie train, so I was getting shit from the right for being a ‘libtard’ – and getting shit from young people for supporting what they saw as a corporate candidate,” Dunham said.

In the wake of Clinton’s loss, Dunham says people just “need someone to blame.”

“It was painful when people were like, “Hillary lost because Lena Dunham is such a bad example of liberalism.” But everyone’s scared and upset, and they need someone to blame,” she said.

“It’s easier to blame me than it is to, like, blame George Clooney for not giving enough speeches or whatever. You could go around pointing fingers in every fucking direction in Hollywood if you wanted to,” she added. “If I’m gonna be the punching bag for that, I know where my heart is and I know why I felt like I needed to campaign for her. I know what those experiences on the road meant to me with other women, the connections that I made – and I just have to hold on to that.”

When asked what she might do after Girls wraps its final season, Dunham said she may retire from acting and just keep writing.

“I’m not trying to get a big box-office movie, not that I think that’s what anyone thinks I’m good for,” she said. “But as much as I’ve loved my job I’m a little excited to let somebody else be the poster girl for white liberalism.”

Read Dunham’s full interview with Rolling Stone here.

