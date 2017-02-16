‘Great Wall’ Star Matt Damon: ‘I’m Not a Believer in Walls’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Matt Damon says the Mexican government is not going to pay for the wall along the country’s border with the United States, one of President Donald Trump’s major campaign promises.

“I’m not a believer in walls,” Damon said in a recent interview with People to promote his upcoming movie, The Great Wall, a mega-budget fantasy-action film that presents an alternate history of The Great Wall of China as providing protection from fire-breathing creatures and other monsters.

“I believe that history belongs to the cooperators and nor am I of a mind that Mexico is going to pay for our infrastructure anymore than we’re going to pay for their highways, you know what I mean?” he added. “That’s just not going to happen but, that’s where we are and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Building a border wall and making Mexico pay for it was one of Trump’s first campaign promises. The president took to Twitter on January 26 and said if Mexico refuses to pay for the wall then “it would be better to cancel an upcoming meeting” with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Damon says he hopes the people of Mexico know that most Americans don’t support building a security wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We’ve got to watch, but hopefully the people of Mexico understand that the people of our country, the majority of them don’t believe that we should be putting any walls up.”

However, most Americans support Trump’s plan to build a border wall, according to a recent Rasmussen poll.

The Great Wall opens in theaters February 17.

