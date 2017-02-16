Susan Sarandon: ‘My Sexual Orientation Is Up For Grabs’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Susan Sarandon opened up about her sexual orientation in an interview with pridesource.com and admitted that she might be attracted to both men and women.

“My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say,” the 70-year-old actress said before describing herself as a “serial monogamist.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sarandon is currently promoting her new upcoming FX television series, Feud, which will explore the behind-the-scenes battles between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford during the filming of the 1962 psychological thriller What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Sarandon, who broke off her 23-year relationship with actor Tim Robbins in 2009, said she hasn’t received many “offers” to date recently.

“I haven’t really had a large dating career. I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not!” Sarandon explained. “I don’t know what’s going on! But I think back in the ’60s it just was much more open.”

When the interview shifted to politics, Sarandon said it was important not to cast blame on anyone for the results of November’s presidential election.

Sarandon was a vocal supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primary, and has been a fierce critic of the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party in general.

“The important thing right now is that we stop harping on blame because blame, if you really want me to talk about this election – you know, I was not the person who brought Trump into power,” Sarandon said. “The DNC has a lot of… there are already suits all over the country about how that was rigged, the primary.”

“People have to get over what happened, take some personal responsibility for being in a bubble and not paying attention to what was going on in the country, and start applying their anger and their energy to rectifying what’s going on,” she added.

Feud premieres March 5 on FX.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson