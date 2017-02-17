SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Singer and DJ Kaya Jones took to social media this week to show off a Donald Trump t-shirt she was “never able to wear” before for fear of being attacked, and thanked fellow singer Joy Villa for giving her the strength to openly share her support for the president.

In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old singer expressed her gratitude to Villa, who made headlines this week when she wore a dress emblazoned with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan to the Grammys.

“In honor of your strength, you’ve given me the strength to say let’s change the narrative!” Jones captioned the photo.

Jones, a former member of the pop group The Pussycat Dolls, later posted a photograph of her smiling alongside Villa at the Grammys.

“There’s many of us in Hollywood that voted for @realDonaldTrump,” she wrote. “I’m just proud to stand by my friend and & have her stand by me.”

There's many of us in Hollywood that voted for @realDonaldTrump I'm just proud to stand by my friend & have her stand by me. @Joy_Villa ❤🇺🇸❤ pic.twitter.com/YliHPnnYOh — KAYA (@KayaJones) February 16, 2017

Jones’s initial photograph went viral on Reddit and supporters quickly flooded the singer’s Twitter account with positive messages, including to say they had purchased her latest album, The Chrystal Neria Album. Others expressed hope that more conservative artists might be inspired to share their beliefs.

@KayaJones Hopefully what you and Joy bravely did will cause more Hollywood Conservatives to come out of the cloest. God Bless and Good luck — Proud Conservative (@BeardyMcJ) February 18, 2017

More of this bravery please. It's obviously not easy in their climate, but the country needs it badly. @KayaJones @Joy_Villa https://t.co/Cmz4eDzitj — Kevin D Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) February 18, 2017

After her red-carpet appearance this week, Joy Villa’s 2014 album I Make the Static shot up the Amazon and iTunes sales charts, overtaking albums from Grammy-nominated artists like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

In an interview with Breitbart News after the show, Villa said she wore the dress in an attempt to “bring us together and start a dialogue.”

“Like hey, maybe if she is proud of what she believes in maybe I can leave her alone. Maybe I can leave my friend alone. Maybe I can leave my brother alone. Maybe I can actually still love them even though they disagree with my politics. That’s what we need. A little bit of tolerance,” Villa said.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum