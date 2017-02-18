Skip to content

CoverGirl’s First Male Ambassador Faces Backlash for ‘Degrading’ Africa Tweet

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Dior Beauty
by Jerome Hudson18 Feb 20170

James Charles, the first male spokesperson for CoverGirl cosmetics, caused a stir on social media after tweeting a joke about being anxious to travel to Africa for fear that he would contract the Ebola virus.

“‘I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola.’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year,'” the 17-year-old model wrote in a tweet he has since deleted.

The joke was captured, shared on social media, and condemned by social media users — many of whom are calling for Charles’s removal as CoverGirl ambassador:

CoverGirl quickly distanced itself from Charles, calling his tweet “inappropriate.”

“James Charles’ tweet does not represent COVERGIRL’s perspective,” a spokesperson said. “We agree his statements were inappropriate but appreciate that he has issued an apology. We are an inclusive brand and respect all people and cultures.”

After a failed attempt to defend the joke, Charles posted a lengthy apology to Twitter:

Some social media users ripped Charles for calling Africa a “country” and not a continent, thus prompting more explanatory tweets from the young model:

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson.


