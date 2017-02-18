CoverGirl’s First Male Ambassador Faces Backlash for ‘Degrading’ Africa Tweet

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

James Charles, the first male spokesperson for CoverGirl cosmetics, caused a stir on social media after tweeting a joke about being anxious to travel to Africa for fear that he would contract the Ebola virus.

“‘I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola.’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year,'” the 17-year-old model wrote in a tweet he has since deleted.

The joke was captured, shared on social media, and condemned by social media users — many of whom are calling for Charles’s removal as CoverGirl ambassador:

I will no longer support your company as long as he's on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa. @COVERGIRL @COVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/RpgMp1lqfg — IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) February 16, 2017

@COVERGIRL drop James Charles or I will boycott all your products. His tweet abt Africa was unacceptable- ignorance should not be tolerated — Pamela Muñoz (@thepamelamunoz) February 16, 2017

How do you say cancelled in all of the languages in Africa? @jamescharles — NANA JIBRIL 🌙 (@girlswithtoys) February 16, 2017

@jamescharles I won't be satisfied till he loses the endorsement. Fool. Ignorant one — RihannaNavy (@CoolinRoyalty) February 16, 2017

CoverGirl quickly distanced itself from Charles, calling his tweet “inappropriate.”

“James Charles’ tweet does not represent COVERGIRL’s perspective,” a spokesperson said. “We agree his statements were inappropriate but appreciate that he has issued an apology. We are an inclusive brand and respect all people and cultures.”

After a failed attempt to defend the joke, Charles posted a lengthy apology to Twitter:

Some social media users ripped Charles for calling Africa a “country” and not a continent, thus prompting more explanatory tweets from the young model:

I misspoke & said country because we are traveling specifically to South Africa only. I know Africa is a continent and wanted to post an — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

ACTUAL, GENUINE, apology as soon as physically possible. I have a million things in my head right now. I am sorry and want to fix it somehow — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

