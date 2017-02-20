SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin slammed President Donald Trump as “out of touch,” defended the establishment media, and denounced climate change deniers Sunday in a Network-style acceptance speech at the Writer’s Guild of America Awards.

Sorkin, who was accepting the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement, said: “We’ve been told that as coastal elites we’re something less than real Americans and that we’re out of touch.“

“If you find it mind-boggling that living and working in the two largest cities in America makes you less than a real American, you are not the one who’s out of touch.”

Addressing the president’s “major investigation into voter fraud,” prompted by suspicion that millions voted illegally in the 2016 general election, Sorkin said: “If you don’t find it remotely credible that three to five million people voted illegally in our last election, you’re not the one who’s out of touch.”

“If you [don’t] think climate change is a global hoax being perpetrated by unscrupulous Chinese scientists in cahoots with every other scientist in a cunning long-con to get grant money, you’re not the one who’s out of touch,” the West Wing creator fumed.

Defending the press against Trump’s criticism that they are the “enemy of the American people,” Sorkin said it’s the president “who’s out of touch.”

“If you [don’t] think the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, NBC News, CBS News, ABC News and CNN lie with impunity and that the only trustworthy news source is ‘Fox & Friends,’ you’re not the one who’s out of touch.”

Sorkin also implied Trump is “less than a real American” over his executive actions temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

“And if you don’t think that turning away people who are seeking a safe haven from unspeakable brutality is a morally defensible idea, then you’re not the one who’s less than a real American,” Sorkin said.

Sorkin concluded by urging the audience full of Writers Guild of America writers to write stories to combat the current administration and shift the mood of America.

“The most powerful delivery system ever invented for an idea is a story,” said.

Just days after Trump’s election, the Oscar-winning screenwriter described his historic victory as a win for every racist and misogynist in America.

