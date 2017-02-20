SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Leftist documentary filmmaker Michael Moore launched what he called a “resistance calendar” on Sunday that will track anti-Donald Trump demonstrations across the country.

In a tweet announcing the launch of the calendar, the 62-year-old filmmaker described it as a “one-stop site for all anti-Trump actions EVERY DAY nationwide.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A few minutes ago, I launched RESISTANCE CALENDAR! A one-stop site for all anti-Trump actions EVERY DAY nationwide: https://t.co/c0W7beDdzF — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 20, 2017

Why I'm part of THE RESISTANCE CALENDAR, a free, daily listing of actions 2 stop Trump near u https://t.co/xcpdEcelHP pic.twitter.com/E4nvi8fD10 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 20, 2017

Moore’s calendar features a wide variety of upcoming anti-Trump demonstrations, including those planned for President’s Day on Monday, in what opponents of the president are calling the “Not My President’s Day” protests.

Users are encouraged to submit their own events for addition to the calendar, and can spread the word about demonstrations using social media.

In a follow-up Facebook post, Moore said he hoped the calendar would help energize the “already MASSIVE resistance to Trump, to the Republican Congress, and, yes, to many of the spineless Democratic politicians out there.”

“We welcome all resisters across the movement to use this tool. It’s completely free,” he wrote. “There’s no big ‘funder’ or group behind it. There will be no ads, no commercialization, no fundraising lists — all the stuff we hate. Just you, me, the volunteers donating their time to keep it going and the World Wide Web. BOOM!”

Moore also promised that the calendar’s functionality would improve over time, with “better and easier filters” and “other goodies” being added in the future.

Moore was one of the most vocal anti-Trump celebrities during the election, though he predicted earlier than most that the Republican billionaire would win.

Moore has kept up his activism in the months since Trump’s victory. In early January, the Where to Invade Next filmmaker called for “100 days of resistance” to Trump’s presidency. In addition to attending the Women’s March on Washington, Moore also hosted his own star-studded protest outside Trump Tower in New York along with Alec Baldwin, Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Earlier this month, Moore warned Democratic members of Congress to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, or else face competition from “true progressives” in primary elections.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum