Convicted murderer and abortionist Kermit Gosnell says the 1997 movie Men In Black would never have been made without him, because he claims he personally delivered the film’s lead actor and future movie star Will Smith.

Gosnell — who was convicted in 2013 of murdering three babies born alive at his Philadelphia clinic and is currently serving a life sentence in a Pennsylvania prison — made the stunning claim in a letter to the actor obtained by the Daily Mail.

“I’m fond of asserting that there could never be a Men in Black if I had dropped you on your head,” Gosnell reportedly wrote in a November 2016 letter, which he sent to Smith’s production company in California.

The abortionist claims that he worked closely with Smith’s grandmother, Helen Bright, who worked as a nurse during Gosnell’s residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Smith was born on September 25, 1968, in Philadelphia, long before Gosnell opened his now-infamous abortion clinic. When the Suicide Squad star’s mother Caroline went into labor, and her obstetrician was stuck in traffic, Gosnell says Bright asked him to preside over Smith’s delivery.

Gosnell said Smith’s comments about running for political office inspired him to write and send the letter.

“I’ve finally decided that it’s time to reach out to you,” Gosnell wrote. “Your tentative plans for a political career, in a recent interview, provided the impetus for this communication.”

Gosnell was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in 2013. According to the 300-page grand jury report, Gosnell’s medical office resembled a baby “charnel house,” with bloodstained furniture, old and rusty equipment and unlicensed and inexperienced staff. His clinic at 3801 Lancaster Avenue was also reportedly littered with the remains of fetuses, including in glass jars placed on shelves and in the clinic’s basement freezer.

In his letter to Smith, the 76-year-old convict wrote at length about his son, an aspiring screenwriter who, he said, had begged him not to send the letter.

“He graduated from Temple U. with a degree in Dramatic Arts. Presently, the writing of screen-plays is his creative focus as his priority has become the needs of his son,” Gosnell wrote. “Like father, like son, may be the pattern. At any rate, David never approved of my drafts to request assistance in your mutual profession.”

Representatives for Smith and Thomas Jefferson did not confirm the allegations made in Gosnell’s letter.

The Mail reported that it had obtained Gosnell’s letter through writer Phelim McAleer, co-author of the upcoming blockbuster book Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.

“Everything he told us for the book checks out,” McAleer told the outlet. “He has a huge memory for details.”

In his letter, the abortionist also offered advice to Smith if he does decide to run for political office, and claimed that his court proceedings were riddled with “many gross errors.”

“My contention is that a politician, relevant for people of color, need be fluent with issues which include: mental health capitation, the public and pharmacology industry’s over-emphasis on `magic bullets’, intuitive judgements, unconscious attitudes, implicit bias, cognitive bias, acceptable deception and planned deceit,” Gosnell wrote. “Personally, I have confidence in eventual vindication as so many gross errors occurred in my proceedings.”

A representative for Smith did not immediately return Breitbart News’ request for comment.

