Actress Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” by airport security in London for wearing an Islamic headscarf.

“When I was flying to New York recently, I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and racially profiled for the first time in my life, at Heathrow Airport.” the Mean Girls star explained to Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.

“She opened my passport and saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologizing but then said, ‘Please take off your head scarf.'”

Lohan, who recently revealed she has studied the Koran for “quite some time,” says she worries how women without her celebrity status would handle being forced to remove religious dress.

“But what scared me at that moment was, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me,” Lohan said.

“I was in shock. It was jarring.”

The 30-year-old actress said she was wearing the headscarf while leaving Turkey and wore it “out of respect to certain countries that I go to.”

“So I had it on, it was also really early and I felt more comfortable and then I felt uncomfortable and a little scared,” she explained.

In 2015, Lohan was spotted clutching a Koran, which spurred speculation that she was converting to the religion. She explained Tuesday that she found “solace” and “peace” while studying Islam.

“I think me studying the Koran is something I found a solace in, it was a religion where I found a lot of peace,” Lohan said. “You can’t just convert to a religion overnight, it’s a culture and it’s a practice.”

“I do study it, nothing is confirmed yet,” she added. “I read a translation but it’s easier for me to learn Arabic by writing it and for prayer hour listening to it.”

Lohan also revealed that she enjoys meditation, and even meditates with Oprah.

“Did you meditate before coming on the show this morning?” Morgan asked.

“I did with Oprah on the phone last night,” Lohan replied.

“She was really proud of me which was really wonderful because I think she’s such a guiding light and she’s like a second mother to me so I feel really blessed to have her on my speed dial,” Lohan said of Oprah.

Last week, Lohan said she wants a meeting with President Donald Trump so the pair can discuss the plight of Syrian refugees.

