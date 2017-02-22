SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop star Katy Perry used giant skeletons to skewer President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May during her performance Wednesday night at the 2017 Brit Awards.

Surrounded on-stage by rows of miniature houses, Perry performed her “purposeful” pop song “Chained to the Rhythm.” She was soon singing and dancing alongside two giant skeletons, donning outfits similar to ones worn by Trump and May when the Conservative Party leader visited the White House last month.

Social media users were quick to post pictures of the singer’s onstage parodies of the two political leaders.

Did anyone else realise the skeletons on Katy Perry's Brit Awards performance is Theresa May and Donald Trump?😂 #BRITs2017 pic.twitter.com/0Li55hMHV4 — Natalie Lewins (@LewinsNatalie) February 22, 2017

Perry’s politically-charged Brit Awards performance came exactly 10 days after she performed the song at the 2017 Grammy Awards while wearing an armband that read “PERSIST” and a Planned Parenthood button.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer released the music video for “Chained to the Rhythm.” The four-minute video, filled with political symbolism, mourns a broken American dream and appears to critique Trump’s immigration policies.

