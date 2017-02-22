Not Funny: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Viewers Are Over the Trump Jokes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A large chunk of Saturday Night Live’s audience says they are tired of the punchlines aimed at President Donald Trump and his administration.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult reveals that more SNL viewers want the long-running NBC show to move on from lampooning Trump than want the sketch comedy show to keep “ribbing” the president.

While 33 percent of respondents say they “would like to see more” Trump skits on SNL, 19 percent say they “enjoyed” the jokes but “would like SNL to focus on something else.” Another 16 percent say they have “not enjoyed the impersonations of the members of President Trump’s administration.”

Perhaps oddly, 31 percent of respondents did not have an opinion.

In total, 35 percent of SNL viewers want to see new non-Trump-related skits compared to the 33 percent who want more. The disparity is within the survey’s two percentage point margin of error.

Ironically, Donald Trump’s political rise coincided with a surge in SNL’s ratings. After slumping in late November, the sketch comedy show’s ratings spiked in February to its highest level in six years.

The rise in ratings came thanks to Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation as White House press secretary Sean Spicer, and Alec Baldwin’s record 17th outing as host.

Baldwin first debuted his Trump impression during the 42nd season premiere of SNL and has continued to appear on the show to skewer the president.

