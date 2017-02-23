Celebs Attack Trump for Lifting Trans Bathroom School Guidelines

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Celebrities trashed President Donald Trump on social media Tuesday after his Education and Justice Departments announced that they would no longer instruct schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms according to their preferred gender identities.

Last year, the Obama administration offered federal protection to transgender students arguing that it was unlawful for public schools to discriminate against them based on sex.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, talk show superstar Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.”

NSYNC band member Lance Bass reacted by calling the President an “asshole.” Trump inauguration singer Jackie Evancho — whose sister is transgender — said she was “disappointed” in the administration. The teenage classical singer also demanded to meet with Trump to discuss the policy change.

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017

What an asshole! Trump administration withdraws federal protections on transgender bathrooms in schools @CNNPolitics https://t.co/HuazYmhe2a — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 23, 2017

This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every Trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality. https://t.co/IK5TO8nWQ8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2017

Ugly! Trump administration set to rescind protections for transgender students ➡️ by @aterkel https://t.co/678NPUt4Yh via @HuffPostPol — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 22, 2017

To the LGBTQ community, I'm sorry for the message that was sent today. They don't speak for all of us. We love you. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 23, 2017

They can't get enough of getting off on targeting the vulnerable. https://t.co/XcD9KsDUw9 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 23, 2017

Come on Trump, even God is celebrating Trans rights! pic.twitter.com/Owshxg7yhZ — Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) February 23, 2017

We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 22, 2017

If you support lifting fed protections of trans kids, you are supporting an act of cruelty towards kids who know enough cruelty already 2/3 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 23, 2017

And if you do a little reading, you'll find out you're not protecting anyone, anyway. 3/3 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 23, 2017

Deportations, the sick, and now trans kids; the cruelty of this administration is boundless. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) February 23, 2017

Everyday I tell my kid to be inclusive at school.Whether it be with the quiet kid or the boys or whatever.inclusivity is peace.harmony. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) February 23, 2017

trans kids lives now in danger after a very short sense of false security. THE BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS, TRUMP SUPPORTERS. WAKE THE FUCK UP — michelle visage (@michellevisage) February 23, 2017

"@POTUS" you sure you're the best person to legislate the appropriate place for people to pee? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 23, 2017

Transgender kids are among the most vulnerable of all children. Schools and all of us have a moral obligation to protect them. https://t.co/6vevuoCStT — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 23, 2017

To my trans community, stay hopeful and stand united! #ProtectTransKids 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/HWRsN5hwbm — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 22, 2017

