Celebs Attack Trump for Lifting Trans Bathroom School Guidelines

KatyPerryChrisEvansTransBathrooms
Getty/Getty

by Jerome Hudson23 Feb 20170

Celebrities trashed President Donald Trump on social media Tuesday after his Education and Justice Departments announced that they would no longer instruct schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms according to their preferred gender identities.

Last year, the Obama administration offered federal protection to transgender students arguing that it was unlawful for public schools to discriminate against them based on sex.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, talk show superstar Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.”

NSYNC band member Lance Bass reacted by calling the President an “asshole.” Trump inauguration singer Jackie Evancho — whose sister is transgender — said she was “disappointed” in the administration. The teenage classical singer also demanded to meet with Trump to discuss the policy change.

