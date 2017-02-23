SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf has taken down his anti-Donald Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” live stream project after gunshots were reported in the area near the exhibit.

“We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount,” LaBeouf tweeted to his half-million Twitter followers early Thursday morning.

We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount. — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) February 23, 2017

LaBeouf initially launched his four-year-long live stream at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, hours before Trump was sworn in as America’s 45th President.

The concept of the project was to have museum patrons stand in front of a camera placed on a wall, which had the phrase “He Will Not Divide Us” written on it. The camera was initially intended to record participants — and the Transformers star — shouting the five-word phrase into the camera 24 hours a day for the remainder of Trump’s term in office.

But less than a month after it was established, LaBeouf’s live stream was over as he was taken away in handcuffs by police following an alleged physical altercation between him and a Trump supporter. The museum promptly shut down the project and LaBeouf and collaborators Nastja Sade Ronkko and Luke Turner blasted the decision in a blog post.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old actor moved the anti-Trump art exhibit to the El Rey Theatre in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“We are anti the normalization of division. That’s it,” LaBeouf told the Albuquerque Journal on Saturday, the first day at its new location. “The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you.”

