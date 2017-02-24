SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld claims Meryl Streep wanted to be paid to wear one of his Chanel dresses to the 2017 Academy Awards.

Streep was reportedly set to wear Chanel on the red carpet before one of her handlers allegedly informed the fashion house to halt production of the dress.

“I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld told WWD. The German designer said someone from Streep’s team called days later and said, “Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.”

“A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?” he said.

Streep, who’s nominated for Best Actress for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins, denied that she demanded money to wear a dress at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

A representative for the three time Oscar-winner said the claim is “absolutely false,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lagerfeld told WWD that it is Chanel policy not to pay entertainers to wear their couture to awards shows, despite what other fashion houses might do.

“After we gift her a dress that’s 100,000 euros [$105,000], we found later we had to pay [for her to wear it]. We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay,” Lagerfeld explained.

