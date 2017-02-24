SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Conservative street artist Sabo has struck again, this time with a series of posters mocking the upcoming Academy Awards that he plastered all over Hollywood with just 48 hours to go until the big show.

The Los Angeles-based self-described “rebel artist” shared photographs of his handiwork on his Twitter page Friday; the work includes a poster with a quote from the Quentin Tarantino film True Romance: “All those assholes make are unwatchable movies from unreadable books.”

Another one of Sabo’s posters was pasted onto a Redbox movie rental kiosk: “Yeah! We wouldn’t have paid full price to watch any Oscar nominated movies either,” reads the caption.

In a post on his website, the artist wrote that it was “out of touch actors who rail against my political beliefs” that served as the inspiration for the latest work, which he calls, “Discounting Hollywood.”

“Shia LaBeouf, Bryan Cranston, Cher, Madonna, Ashley Judd, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck … I could go on all day, have shot their mouths off long enough calling people like myself every vile name in the book, again and again, and again, and again,” Sabo wrote. “I used to really love movies and the occasional tv show but not so much these days. I ‘discount’ what goes on in them these days more than ever.”

The artist cited a recent Hollywood Reporter poll that found that 60 percent of Americans cannot name one nominee for Best Picture.

“What this tells me is America for the most part is more and more discounting what’s coming out of Hollywood,” he said. “And I’m sure many who do eventually watch these movies are waiting for them to show up on RedBox because $1.50 is all they think they are worth. ”

Sabo told the Hollywood Reporter on Friday that he hopes the posters will remain up outside the Dolby Theater ahead of Sunday night’s ceremony.

“These pieces look so legit no one is thinking to take them down,” he told the outlet. “It almost looks like a real Redbox ad.”

Sabo repeatedly used his artwork and the streets of Los Angeles to skewer celebrities and liberal politicians during the 2016 presidential election.

In August, the artist targeted former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and actor Leonardo DiCaprio with “money laundering” street art; after the election, he placed fake realtor advertisements on bus benches that mocked celebrities’ promises to leave the country if Trump won.

He has also used artwork to mock Hollywood’s vehement opposition to Trump, and to criticize the Iran nuclear deal.

