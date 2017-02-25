Jodie Foster at Anti-Trump Rally: ‘This Is Our Time to Resist’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Jodie Foster condemned President Donald Trump’s policies Friday during United Talent Agency’s star-studded “United Voices” rally outside the company’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

Foster, famous for avoiding the spotlight and politics, took the stage in front of hundreds of pro-refugee protesters and delivered a blistering critique of Trump’s immigration and national security agenda.

“We know that the first attack on democracy is an assault on free expression, civil liberties, and this relentless war on the truth, ” Foster said. “And sadly, it’s too familiar because history repeats itself.”

“So you’re going to remember where you were today and what you did,” the Oscar-winner aded. “It doesn’t matter where you were born, who you voted for. All the colors in the identity rainbow — this is our time to resist. It is the time to show up and demand answers. It’s all of us trying to tell our elected officials to do their job.”

“We will not tolerate chaos, ineptitude, and warmongering,” Foster told the crowd. “This is our time to resist”:

Jodie Foster has led a Hollywood A-lister protest against Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/veFM1NbIXe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 25, 2017

United Talent Agency canceled its usual pre-Oscars bash and organized the anti-Trump rally after the president signed an executive order that temporarily halted the admission into the United States of refugees from seven terror-prone countries.

Actor Michael J. Fox also addressed the crowd, calling Trump’s immigration and national security policies an “assault on human dignity.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.