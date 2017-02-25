Leslie Jones Rips Trump: ‘We Got a Pig in Office’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress and comedian Leslie Jones slammed President Donald Trump, scolded white women who support Black Lives Matter, and tackled her controversy-filled career Thursday night in a politically charged stand-up comedy set.

In what the New York Times called a “raucous, high-volume stand-up set,” Jones questioned the likelihood that she’ll ever find love in Trump’s America.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I want to be in love,” Jones said. “I want to do that, but it’s 2017, and we got a pig in office. The world is about to end.”

The Saturday Night Live star also chided white women who show up and march in Black Lives Matter protests.

“If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” Jones said while performing in front of a packed audience at Carolines comedy club in New York City. “Stop doing that.”

“Not one black woman out there,” she added. “Black woman at home watching Housewives of Atlanta.”

Later in her set, Jones joked that having her personal computer and iCloud account hacked and nude photos of her posted online was not as embarrassing as having to explain the situation to her elderly female family members.

“Now I got to explain this to my aunties,” Jones said. “They old, and they from civil rights. They just now getting computers.”

The 49-year-old star also ripped dog lovers during her set.

In a bit about rescue dogs and their sanctimonious owners who say things like “Did I rescue the dog, or did the dog rescue me?” Jones said, “How about both of y’all get caught in a fire, and neither one of y’all get rescued?”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.