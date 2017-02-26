SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Bill Paxton died Saturday due to complications from surgery, according to multiple media reports. He was 61.

A representative for the Paxton family confirmed his passing in a statement:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton played roles in some major hit films in the 1980s and 90s, including The Terminator, Aliens, Tombstone, True Lies, Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic.

He was nominated three times for Golden Globes for his lead role on the HBO series Big Love, and won an Emmy for the historical miniseries Hatfields and McCoys.

He was playing one of the leads in the CBS police drama Training Day at the time of his death.

The actor leaves behind two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and wife Louise Newbury.

