The 89th annual Academy Awards ended on a bizarre note Sunday night as presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture award, when Moonlight had really won the award.

After La La Land producers took to the stage to accept the award, and had begun their thank-yous, an Oscars producer hurriedly jumped onstage to announce that Moonlight had, in fact, won the night’s most coveted award.

After delivering an acceptance speech, La La Land producer Justin Horowitz graciously offered the award to Moonlight.

'La La Land' producer: "There's a mistake. 'Moonlight', you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vl9PzgBaVW — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

“There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke,” Horowitz said.

Moonlight — an independent film about a young black man coming-of-age in Miami — won three awards Sunday night: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay for Barry Jenkins and Tarrell Alvin McCrary.

La La Land won six awards out of its record 14 nominations, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

