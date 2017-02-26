SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal condemned President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the Mexico-U.S. border at the Oscars Sunday night in one of the Hollywood awards show’s most politicized moments.

“A lot of actors are migrant workers. We travel all over the world, we construct stories, we build life but cannot be divided,” Bernal said while presenting the award for Best Animated Feature Film. “As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being I’m against any form of wall that wants to separate us.”

Gael García Bernal: "As a Mexican, as a Latin-American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3fiYgSV1AH — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Bernal’s politically-charged speech was met with applause from the star-studded audience.

The actor was hardly the only star to bash Trump during the Oscars Sunday night. Host Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly skewered the president during the ceremony, including by tweeting directly at him while onstage.

