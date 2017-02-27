Oscars Conspiracy Theory: Trump’s Revenge Against Kimmel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new conspiracy theory about Sunday night’s disastrous ending at the Oscars is making the rounds in Hollywood, according to a report in the East Bay Times: President Donald Trump sabotaged the “Best Picture” award as revenge against host Jimmy Kimmel for mocking him.

The Times‘s Chuck Barney writes:

In a shocking mixup that had jaws dropping at the Dolby Theatre and in living rooms everywhere, “Moonlight” was honored as the best picture — but not before “La La Land” was first mistakenly announced as the winner. And we’re still not quite sure what happened. Did presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway blow it big time? Was this the revenge of Steve Harvey? Or did the White House play a role — seeking retaliation for all those zingers Kimmel tossed President Trump’s way? Conspiracy theories will undoubtedly abound as sleuths seek to get to the bottom of this Oscar fiasco.

Kimmel had tweeted at President Trump during the ceremony:

Throughout, Kimmel and other celebrities poured scorn on the president, who had announced that he would not be watching the evening’s event, as he was attending a gathering of the nation’s governors.

Big dinner with Governors tonight at White House. Much to be discussed, including healthcare. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Still, a tweet from three years ago — well before the presidential campaign — appeared to resonate:

This is Amateur Night – who the hell is in charge of this production? #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

Kimmel bravely took blame for the mix-up, according to the Los Angeles Times: “I knew I would screw this show up. I really did.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. His new book, How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.