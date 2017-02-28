SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Singer John Legend ripped President Donald Trump in a feature for Fault magazine’s latest issue.

Asked how he’s raising his daughter, Luna, in the era of Trump, Legend said: “Hopefully ‘Trump’s America’ won’t last very long and we get him out of here within the next four years.”

“By the time Luna is old enough to be aware of what is happening, America would have elected a far better president,” the ten-time Grammy-winner said.

Legend was a fierce supporter of Hillary Clinton’s candidacy; he performed last summer at an all-star concert fundraiser for the former Democratic nominee.

The “Darkness and Light” singer has also repeatedly attacked Trump on Twitter, calling him a “racist” and an “awful person.” He’s married to supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who previously called Trump a “monumental asshole.”

Legend also told the Hollywood Reporter last November that Trump’s “Hitler-like” rhetoric could turn the United States into Nazi Germany.

Now, nearly two months after Trump was sworn into office, Legend says he’s “just hoping for the best” to come out of the new administration.

“Trump promised to do things which are really bad for the country and some which are good and the hope is he’ll just do the good parts but I don’t have a lot of faith in him,” he said. ” I’m just hoping for the best and when we need to resist and speak out, we need to hit the streets and do it.”

Legend continued: “For now, I’m more worried about the people less fortunate than my daughter, people who might lose their healthcare or get excluded because of the colour of their skin, their religion and country of origin.”

