Leonardo DiCaprio apparently spared no expense while getting ready for last weekend’s Academy Awards — the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist reportedly flew a renowned “eyebrow artist” to the stars more than 7,000 miles around the world to have his face tended to ahead of Hollywood’s big night.

According to reports in the Sydney Morning Herald and the Independent, the 42-year-old Revenant star and fellow actor Tobey Maguire enlisted the services of beautician Sharon-Lee Hamilton, who made the 7,500-mile trip from Sydney, Australia to Los Angeles to ensure the stars’ brows were just right for the big show.

While the artists’s eyebrow services are reported to cost a relatively affordable $200, Hamilton — whose previous clients are said to include Beyoncé, George Clooney and Kim Kardashian — told the Herald that when traveling for work, her costs are covered by her clients.

Hamilton also told the paper that she would be doing work for two other A-list celebrities while in town before the Oscars.

DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s foremost environmental activists and green jobs campaigners.

In December, the actor — whose eponymous Foundation is dedicated to fighting climate change — met with then-President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan to discuss how jobs in sustainable energy could help contribute to an economic revival in the United States.

The actor also recently produced a National Geographic documentary on global warming, Before the Flood, that was shown on the South Lawn of the White House in October. DiCaprio has previously said that climate change “deniers” should be barred from holding public office.

But the A-list star and environmental warrior has also come under fire for his apparent affinity for private air travel.

In April 2015, leaked emails taken from Sony Pictures revealed that DiCaprio used a private jet six times over a six-week period the previous year to travel between New York and Los Angeles for filmmaker’s meetings; in May, the star reportedly flew 8,000 miles between Cannes, France and New York City on a private jet to collect an environmental activism award.

DiCaprio also hosts his annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation climate change gala in St. Tropez, France, which requires its A-list guests to travel thousands of miles by air to attend.

In October, executives from a rainforest charity demanded the actor resign from his position as a UN Messenger of Peace for climate change due to his foundation’s alleged links to a $3 billion Malaysian embezzlement scheme.

DiCaprio was on hand at the Academy Awards Sunday night to present the Best Actress award to La La Land star Emma Stone. The actor also became embroiled in the now-famous “Envelope-gate” scandal, in which the wrong winner for Best Picture was announced.

