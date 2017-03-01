Skip to content

Celebrities React as Trump Speaks to Congress: ‘Suck a Bag of Soiled D*cks’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

by Daniel Nussbaum1 Mar 2017

Like millions of Americans tuning in across the country Tuesday night, celebrity pundits took to social media to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s first major address to Congress.

While at least one flash poll Tuesday night indicated that a majority of those who watched the speech reacted positively to it, celebrities mainly reacted with vitriol and sarcasm, though one said that Trump had managed to speak to the entire country.

Leading the charge against Trump was actor Charlie Sheen, who called the president a “fascist, legally retarded, despotic imbecile” in a profanity-laced Twitter tirade.

A slew of celebrities piled on, including Star Trek star George Takei, who urged Trump to put a stop to “radical white supremacist terror.”

Some stars cracked jokes about the speech; some were funnier than others:

Meanwhile, Maria Shriver wrote that she saw a different Trump tonight, one who was able to speak to the entire country, while actress Kirstie Alley took on the president’s critics.

During his speech, President Trump laid out his policy agenda and described some of his short- and long-term goals for the country.

“I am asking all citizens to embrace this Renewal of the American Spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big, and bold and daring things for our country,” he said. “And I am asking everyone watching tonight to seize this moment and believe in yourselves. Believe in your future. And believe, once more, in America.”

Watch Trump’s full speech to Congress here.

 

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum


