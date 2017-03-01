SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Like millions of Americans tuning in across the country Tuesday night, celebrity pundits took to social media to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s first major address to Congress.

While at least one flash poll Tuesday night indicated that a majority of those who watched the speech reacted positively to it, celebrities mainly reacted with vitriol and sarcasm, though one said that Trump had managed to speak to the entire country.

Leading the charge against Trump was actor Charlie Sheen, who called the president a “fascist, legally retarded, despotic imbecile” in a profanity-laced Twitter tirade.

fine,

i'm just gonna say,

WHAT EVERYONE

NEEDS TO; suck

a

bag of

soiled dicks,

you FASCIST,

legally retarded,

DESPOTIC

IMBECILE! ©2.0 pic.twitter.com/cPLgPcKMn7 — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 1, 2017

PREZ! blowz my mind,

that the world

is on pins & needles,

salivating

to suffer the drivel

from a simpleton,

Ho-ass piglet fraud

like you.

© pic.twitter.com/FSNKuVKDYM — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 1, 2017

A slew of celebrities piled on, including Star Trek star George Takei, who urged Trump to put a stop to “radical white supremacist terror.”

What a cunt https://t.co/QlfYeqB1b1 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 1, 2017

He simply revises history. His vision of America favors women barefoot in the kitchen and people of color in prison cages. #JointSession https://t.co/quGuwVdWGF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2017

Make America Great Again.

Make America Great Again.

Make America Great Again. Make America Great Again.

Dead horse pounded to dust. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 1, 2017

Our President sucks. Good night. #JointAddress — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

Steve KKK Bannon … is a WONDERFUL speech writer! — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) March 1, 2017

Greetings Citizens of Sub- America! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 1, 2017

A Great Great Wall? What the hell? — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 1, 2017

RUSSIA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 1, 2017

That was the worst speech I ever didn't have to watch to know that it was terrible. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 1, 2017

You can't be "a country united against hate" when your AG is a racist, your VP attacks LGBTs, and your top advisor is a White Nationalist. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017

You're not "draining the swamp" by appointing a billionaire dimwit as head of Education and an oilman CEO as head of State. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017

"We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism form inside America." Yes. And let's start by putting a stop to Radical White Supremacist Terror. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017

Some stars cracked jokes about the speech; some were funnier than others:

How bout that Donald Trump tonight! Home run, I say! And so presidential – on the way out, he didn't grab a single pussy! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 1, 2017

Guys Trump just opened with Black History and Kansas Shooting and JCC. THE PIVOT IS HERE😳😳😳😳 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 1, 2017

The Democrats probably aren't standing because their feet are so sore from all the marching. #DontGetTrumped #JointAddress — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Maria Shriver wrote that she saw a different Trump tonight, one who was able to speak to the entire country, while actress Kirstie Alley took on the president’s critics.

President Trump spoke tonight with a different tone and different approach than the inaugural. Spoke to all of America. #JointAddress — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 1, 2017

Trump says those w/ pre-existing conditions should have coverage. This was big part of Obamacare. Let's credit him for that. #JointAddress — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 1, 2017

"Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed." Why not join forces & get the job done? I think everyone wants that #JointAddress — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 1, 2017

Have U ever tried to speak to sum 1 who had no intention of listening? A fair Q is Y did they show up? Just to b dicks? Mission accomplished — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 1, 2017

Hate Trump I don't care, but casual use of the words, Fascism, & Nazis do those who ACTUALLY lived under those oppressors a great injustice. https://t.co/ukQ9XfxxVg — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 1, 2017

During his speech, President Trump laid out his policy agenda and described some of his short- and long-term goals for the country.

“I am asking all citizens to embrace this Renewal of the American Spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big, and bold and daring things for our country,” he said. “And I am asking everyone watching tonight to seize this moment and believe in yourselves. Believe in your future. And believe, once more, in America.”

Watch Trump’s full speech to Congress here.

