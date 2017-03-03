SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie takes Republicans to task for what he claims is severe dysfunction surrounding their effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“There was supposed to be a doctor for every person, and you could keep your doctor… turns out, your doctor’s now a plumber, and you can’t find him, and if you find him, he has nothing to say to you because you’re getting on his nerves, because he’s working for practically nothing,” Jackie says.

“And you could keep your doctor… but you’ll have to keep him in the basement because otherwise he’s gettin’ the hell out of there.”

Jackie says that now that Republicans have the White House and Congress, they can finally make good on their promises to the American people to overhaul the health law. Only problem is, they don’t know how.

“In eight years you can’t figure out what to replace it with?” he asks. “I could tell you in ten minutes. Give me fifteen. Do I need eight years? And then at the end of eight years, I have no idea what the hell I wanted to talk about?”

“Stop criticizing if you have nothing to do. And if you were gonna do something, let’s hear what. And if you don’t know what, keep your mouth shut.”

Still, Jackie does want one provision written into any new healthcare law, and it’s got to do with Nancy Pelosi.

Watch the full video above.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum