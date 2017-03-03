SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.K.-born actor Patrick Stewart told the co-hosts of The View that he’s applying for U.S. citizenship so he can mount opposition to President Donald Trump from inside the country.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Stewart about a recent tweet, in which he wrote, “Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?”

“My wife and I, Sunny, we had gone to Washington to see good friends of ours. Three different friends who are kind of Washington insiders, because we wanted to ask them, what do we do? What do we do? So we had three separate dinners with our friends,” Stewart explained.

“And the first night that we were in Washington, I had the worst night’s sleep for years and years and years. And it was only in the morning when I got up and drew the curtains and I realized what it might be. So it was a fairly innocent tweet. I did not directly insult your president.”

“Not mine,” Whoopi Goldberg responded.

“Well, he’s not mine either,” Behar said. She asked Stewart: “Would you like him? We’ll give him to you.”

“We have our own problems,” Stewart said before revealing his big news.

“I’m not a [U.S.] citizen,” Stewart said. “However, there is, maybe it’s the only good thing, as the result of this election: I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American too.”

“All of my friends in Washington said, ‘There is one thing you can do. Fight, fight, oppose, oppose,’” the X-Men star said.

Stewart has long opposed President Trump.

Last May, the English actor shared a Twitter message about how he paid a man not to vote for Trump.

Made me forget the humidity for a moment. Worth 5 bucks. pic.twitter.com/lRvEoZ31mF — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) May 11, 2016

That same month, Stewart bemoaned Trump’s “dreadful” candidacy.

“Well, of course, we had no idea that Dreadful Trump would be up to these antics that he is up to now,” he told Vice. “And I call them ‘antics’ because how could they possibly be taken seriously.”

Stewart stars in Logan, the latest installment in the Wolverine franchise, which arrived in theaters March 3 and stars Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, and Boyd Holbrook.

