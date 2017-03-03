Smoke a Cigar with Dennis Prager to Support Free Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dennis Prager fans with an affinity for cigars may want to head out to Los Angeles later this month.

On March 20, the radio talker will host an event at a secret location in L.A. to support his upcoming film, No Safe Spaces, a documentary about the current assault on the First Amendment happening on college campuses and at other institutions across the country.

For a $5,000 contribution to the film, Prager fans can enjoy a complimentary cigar and refreshments with the man himself, a pro-shot photo at the event, a “Special Thanks” credit at the end of the film and two VIP passes to a screening once it’s completed.

The film just started shooting, and is expected to be completed early next year.

“I love cigars. I adore Adam Carolla. And I thrive on good intimate conversation with a small group of people. So this should be quite an evening,” Prager told Breitbart News in an email.

Interested fans can learn more about the project and donate here.

