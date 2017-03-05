Watch: Brad Pitt Plays Afghanistan War General in ‘War Machine’ Teaser

Brad Pitt plays Gen. Dan McMahon, a parody of Afghanistan war general Stanley McChrystal, in the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s satire film War Machine.
Here’s the full synopsis from Netflix:
“A pitch-black war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an absurdist look at a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on one of the most polarizing war figures of a generation: successful, charismatic four-star General Stanley McChrystal, who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.”
Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Anthony Michael Hall and Lakeith Stanfield co-star.
War Machine is on Netflix May 26. Watch the teaser trailer above.
