Watch: Teaser Trailer for Will Smith Fantasy Thriller ‘Bright’

by Daniel Nussbaum5 Mar 20170

Netflix released the first trailer for its fantasy police thriller Bright last week.

The pic — which the streaming service acquired for a whopping $90 million last year — is set in a fantasy land where humans live and work alongside mythical creatures. Scott Ward (Will Smith) is a police officer who must team up with an Orc office to find and protect a deadly wand.

David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch) directs off of a script by Max Landis (Chronicle, American Ultra).

Noomi Rapace, Joel Edgerton, Ike Barinholtz and Edgar Ramirez co-star.

Bright hits Netflix in December. Watch the first teaser trailer above.

 

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum


