WASHINGTON, D.C. — Artist and singer Joy Villa, who made international headlines after wearing a pro-Trump dress at the Grammy Awards, called for “love” and “tolerance” during Sunday’s “Gays for Trump” and “March for Trump” rally in the nation’s capital city.

“We’re just blessed to be here,” Villa told Breitbart News. “I really want to leave my message of love and tolerance and support. No matter if you agree with what I believe or not, I can love you. I can have the conversation with you. And that’s what I want, after this March 4.” She said she wants “to continue on with healing and tolerance for the United States of America. We really need a lot of healing.”

Villa flew into D.C. with Andre Soriano from Los Angles Saturday night to speak at the rally and march from the Washington Monument. “Gays 4 Trump” founder Peter Boykin organized the rally and march.

Soriano designed Villa’s famous “Make America Great Again” dress, which she wore to the Grammys. Soriano, who lives in Southern California, was so overwhelmed with positive emotion at the sight of so much support for President Donald Trump that he started crying. “This is so beautiful,” he told Breitbart News. Soriano took the stage later that afternoon and said “we believe in unity. We believe in spirit and brotherhood and sisterhood.” Pointing to the crowd, he said, “this is love.”

Villa told Breitbart News, “I’m honored to meet the fans, the real people,” Villa said. “This is for the people, by the people. It’s a grassroots organization and I’m here to support our president. It’s a beautiful thing to see Trump supporters of all colors, creeds, nationalities. People flew in from all across the nation just to be here,” Villa said, adding that some people even flew in from Mexico to attend Sunday’s rally. “This is really a proud moment for Trump supporters.”

Villa described the moment she knew Trump was her president:

I was in Europe and all I saw were bad news, headlines, the media really attacking him. I thought I’m kind of confused. So I came to the U.S. and I started researching what he’s been saying for the last 30 years. It’s the same thing. I said this guy’s not a politician. He has a stable economy himself. He’s a family man; he’s a professional businessman. He’s successful in everything he does. For him to be president would only mean success. So I cast my ballot, and I voted for him. And I’m really glad I did.

Last month, Villa said it was her dream to sing her rendition of Queen’s 1977 classic “We Are The Champions” for President Trump at the White House. Less than one mile away from the nation’s Capitol, Villa asked the crowd of hundreds who had gathered to join her in singing “God Bless America.”

Approximately 1,000 people attended Sunday’s D.C. rally and march. “Antifa” was also present and caused violence and disruptions in other parts of the country where similar rallies were held.

Ten people were arrested in Berkeley during an anti-Trump protest that sought to counter the march in support of President Trump.

An elderly man wearing a MAGA hat was pepper-sprayed.

