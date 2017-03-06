SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Charles Koch Institute and rapper Snoop Dogg will team up to host a panel on criminal justice reform at South by Southwest (SXSW) later this month.

The panel, titled “Artist to Advocate: Fighting for Criminal Justice,” will also feature Weldon Angelos, the founder of Utah-based record label Extravagant Records. Angelos was caught selling marijuana in 2002 and was sentenced to fifty-five years in prison. Angelos was released from prison last year, thanks to a Koch-backed campaign to free him and other in his situation.

The Koch panel will also feature the Virginia-based institute’s senior research fellow for criminal justice reform, Vikrant Reddy, and Koch Industries’ general counsel, Mark Holden.

Snoop Dogg is also one of the most outspoken celebrity proponents for marijuana use and frequently uses the drug himself. In 2015, the “Smoke the Weed” rapper founded Merry Jane, an online marijuana lifestyle website.

.@SnoopDogg will speak on the "Artist to Advocate: Fighting for Criminal Justice" panel at #SXSW 2017! https://t.co/Ty6V6eqAqm — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2017

SXSW, one of the biggest film, media, and music festivals in the United States, is set to run March 10-19 in Austin, Texas.

